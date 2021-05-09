By Bernard Tolani Dada ,Uyo

In a renewed attack, gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) working in collaboration with the Eastern Security Network,yesterday attacked a divisional police headquarters in Odoro Ikpe in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State and killed six persons.

It was gathered that the police station was set ablaze and operational vehicles and other valuables were destroyed in the attack which occurred in the early hours of the day.

The police spokesman, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the attack, said five police officers and the wife of a police officer were killed.

He said the police authorities in the state went to Ini LGA for an assessment of the attack.

“Yes, there was an attack at the Divisional Police headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local government area. Six persons including five officers and a wife of an officer were killed. I am at the station as we speak,” he said.

Our correspondent reports the attacks was latest in the series of attacks against security personnel by suspected members of IPOB and ESN in the state.

It was gathered that no fewer than 11 security personnel have been killed and police vehicles and others facilities have been destroyed in recent times in the renewed onslaught against the security operatives in the state.

The chairman, Ini local government area, Mr Isreal Idaisin, has condemned the invasion, assuring that necessary steps had been taken to restore normalcy.

In a statement, he said the armed bandits invaded the police station with sophisticated weapons.

“The gunmen who came in two buses and a Sienna car filled with armed men numbering more than 40 arrived Ini LGA with sophisticated weapons and broke into the police facility at precisely 2:45AM, killing five policemen on duty, burning of vehicles while inflicting injuries on others,” he said.

He said police officers who attempted to repel the gunmen were overrun. He commended the youths of Ini local government area who he said were proactive in raising the alarm which helped to reduce the number of casualties.

The attack came a week after gunmen killed two police officers in a police station in the state.