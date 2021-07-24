Some gunmen suspected to be cultists yesterday evening killed an Operative of Amotekun corps and two others in Ondo town.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the suspects who put on uniforms came to the house of one Seun Akinsiku, popularly known as Shewen at Oke Agunla in Ondo around 6 o’clock in the evening and killed him.

According to the eyewitness, as Seun came out of the house, the suspects killed him instantly with a gun and as they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun and another man, whose identity is still unknown as of time of filing this report.

The eyewitness said though the victim did not put on the uniform of Amotekun, he was said to have been with other operatives attacked by the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the killing is suspected to be a reprisal between two cult groups in the town.