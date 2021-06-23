Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state,Hon. Dele Isibo.

The incident was said to have happened on Saturday while he was on his way from Imoru to Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government area.

Isibor, a member of the State Executive Committee of the party, was said to have died of gunshot wounds on Monday.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state , Alex Kalejaye, condemned the violent attack on its stalwart which led to his painful exit, at the time the party is warming up for its congress.

Kalejaye said, “Security challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State, for which so much has been done.”

The APC spokesman said “The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly regrets the death of one of its members, Hon. Dele Isibor. Until his demise, Hon. Isibor was a member of the State Executive Committee of the party.

“He was a dependable ally, and deeply committed to the development of APC, particularly in Ose Local Government area, where he was the party’s secretary.’’

