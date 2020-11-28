BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado-Ekiti

A cleric, Reverend Johnson Oladimeji has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Oladimeji, the presiding cleric of Solution Baptist Church Ikere-Ekiti was killed by the suspected kidnapers along Igbara-Odo- Ikere Ekiti road around 5pm.

He was said to be returning to Ikere-Ekiti after an official assignment in Osun State when the incident occurred.

The deceased family members, according to a source in the church, had been searching for the pastor on Friday before his corpse was found in his car along the road with gunshot wounds.

The source said, “The man was returning from Osun state on Thursday evening and decided to make use of the Igbara-Odo route to Ikere-Ekiti when he was ambushed and shot dead by gunmen in the evening.

” After a series of calls to his phone numbers with no response, members of the church decided to start searching for him and he was found dead this evening (Friday) in his car along the road close to the University of Education and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti.”

He explained the matter was reported at the Igbara-Odo police station before the corpse was taken to the mortuary.

The President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Revd Adeyinka Aribasoye who confirmed the incident said the deceased had traveled to see his mother at Ipetu Ijesa in Osun State and was killed while returning home.

He said, ” The incident is synonymous to a kidnapping case that went wrong, maybe he refused to stop for the abductors thus making them open fire on him.

“The family were already expecting him but when they found out that he was taking too late they began to make a series of contacts and search before they found out that he had been killed on the road.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police said he was not aware of the incident.

According to him,” I am not aware of such an incident, I will have to make my findings. But I can assure you that if we are informed of the incident, our command will commence Investigation immediately in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”