BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A young businessman, Olanrewaju Oladapo, was on Wednesday shot dead by some unknown gunmen in Dalimore area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The late Oladapo who specialised in the sale of phones recharge cards and provisions in the town was killed by his assailants at about 9.45pm after he closed from work and drove home.

The deceased, according to a residents of the area was traced to his house behind Joe Jane Hospital, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti, where he was ambushed and killed at the main entrance of the building.

His valuables and money, were said to have been carted away by his killers.

“The deceased had just moved into the house few months ago after he felt unsafe in his former apartment.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident and we call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators. He was a young, enterprising, diligent and respectful man, who had been robbed several times in his former house”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident when he was contacted.

According to him, “Yes, he was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45pm yesterday(Wednesday).

“His body had been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits”.