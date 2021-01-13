BY INNEH BARTH |

A councillorship candidate in the forthcoming March 6, 2021 local government council elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot, has been murdered by unknown gunmen.

However, the facts surrounding the incident were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Eliot, who emerged the PDP councillorship candidate for Ward 8, Ethiope West LGA, was murdered on his way back from Asaba on Monday while returning from the DSIEC screening exercise for candidates representing different political parties in the council elections.

The victim was the immediate past supervisor of Environment for Ethiope West LGA and Manager of Oghara Hotels.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Eliot was with two other councillorship candidates who went for the same exercise, when he was shot by suspected herdsmen.

While Eliot died on the spot, the other two councillorship candidates were kidnapped. It was learnt that one of them, Hon. Allen of Ward 11, was said to have escaped from the abductors.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed that the dastardly act was allegedly carried out by herdsmen saying the police has swung into action.