Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of a 32-year-old Ifeanyi Orogbo from Igweledeoha, Amagu, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State by suspected gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer DSP Loverth Odah said two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing.

It was learnt that the deceased who is said to be a member of EbubeAgu Security Network was killed and his body set ablaze by the gunmen.

It was also learnt that the hoodlums traced late Orogwu to his drinking joint in the community at night and killed him before setting his body ablaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “The DPO of Ikwo police division said that at about 3 am, he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha Amagu Ikwo that one Ebubeagu security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo, aged 32 years, an indigene of Igweledeoha was murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons in his beer parlour shop along Eke Achara, Agubia road.

“The DPO said as he received the information, he quickly mobilised a team of police operatives to the area but the culprits have deserted the area. He said the corpse has been taken to a general hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

She further noted that the state commissioner of police, Garba Aliyu, has expressed dismay over the killing of the EbubeAgu security man and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

ADVERTISEMENT