Suspected gunmen on Saturday night reportedly killed a former presenter and On Air Personality (OAP) with Naija FM, Titus Badejo, popularly known as Eja Nla one week after celebrating his 40th birthday.

He was murdered outside 407 Club at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State, at about 11:30 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

It was learnt that the victim had been at the club from about 9pm and was leaving with some friends, when two masked men riding on a motorcycle suddenly stopped, wielding guns and asking all of them to lie down.

It was gathered that the gunmen reportedly aimed at the deceased, shooting him repeatedly before leaving, after ensuring that he was dead, without taking anything from him or his friends.

An Ogbomoso indigene, he was said to have gathered other indigenes in the town on his birthday, holding an elaborate programme by Eja Nla Entertainment, tagged ‘Made in Ogbomoso,’ to celebrate the birthday event.

It was gathered that policemen from Oluyole Division who heard of the tragic incident went to the scene, from where his body was taken to the mortuary at Adeoyo Hospital, Ring Road.

The deceased was also said to be an actor in Yoruba movies, as he had posted on being at a location with popular actors such as Femi Adebayo and others.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) has challenged the governor of the State, Seyi Makinde and the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko to ensure killers of Ibadan-based journalist, Titus Badejo were arrested and prosecuted.

NUJ in a condolence message sent to members by the chairman of the union, Comrade Ademola Babalola on Sunday described the death of the journalist as, “one death too many for us in Oyo NUJ to comprehend.”