Gunmen on Monday night killed over six people in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Among them was a former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Oshimili South local government area, identified simply as Sachimo

It was learnt that the killing of the NULGE chief infuriated a faction of a cult group which members launched a retaliation that claimed six people.

Trouble allegedly started last Monday when Sachimo was taking his children to school when some hoodlums attacked and killed him.

He was allegedly shot on the head at a close range in the presence of his wife who was hit by a stray bullet.

In retaliation over the incident, some suspected cultists killed six unidentified young men, one of them behind the healthcare centre, opposite Studio 24 on Nnebisi Road, Asaba while another yet to be identified man was beheaded around Oshimili South council.

In a similar development, a student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Odje Stephen of the Department of Medical Biochemistry, was shot dead at about 9.30 p.m. by gunmen on his way to Abraka to resume the 2020/2021 academic session.

Reasons why Odje was shot dead on the spot are still unknown.

According to sources, apart from Odje, who lost his life during the attack that took place at Oria, a community that is less than 15 minutes’ drive to the university community, Mr. Divine Omajuwa of Geology Department and Miss Hamza Hussiena Jennifer of Pharmacology Department in DELSU who were also returning back to school, were whisked away by the gunmen.

The university management condemned the murder of Mr Odje Stephen and the kidnap of Divine and Jennifer.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the killing of the NULGE Chairman and others.