By DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia |

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night, killed one Mr Adamu Oboshi, of Odu community in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that Oboshi’s wife and many others were taken to an unknown destination by the gunmen. The witness said the deceased was on his way to Mararaba Udege after spending the weekend with his family at his hometown, Odu village, when the incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Oboshi, who was the brother of the council chairman, was also a staff member of General Hospital, Mararaba, Udege.

“His wife’s whereabouts is not yet known while three others were taken away by the unknown gunmen,” the witness said in a telephone interview.

The chairman of Nasarawa local government area, Alhaji Sani Otos, confirmed the development to our correspondent on phone. He said the gunmen are yet to communicate with the family as at the time of filling this report.