Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong yesterday expressed serious anger over a fresh attack early yesterday which claimed many people as gunmen attacked villagers at Taagbe village in Bassa local government council of the state.

According to an eye witness who didn’t want his name in print, the attack occurred when the villagers were sleeping. The gunmen stormed the village and started shooting sporadically.

Governor Simon Lalong said he was outraged by the attack, describing it as another sad incident which was clearly the handiwork of criminals that were bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people with a view to destabilising the state.

The governor directed security agencies to take immediate and drastic steps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

Lalong in a statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, his director of press and public affairs said; “The persistent attacks in this general area remains condemnable and unacceptable to government.

“As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods.

“I expect security agencies to deploy everything at their disposal to arrest those who carried out the crime no matter how long it takes. Government will not take any excuse for failure to achieve this directive”.

Lalong while commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, assured that they would get justice as government would stop at nothing to unravel those behind the incidences that continue to disrupt the livelihoods of people of the local government.

The governor also called on the people to assist security agencies with relevant information that would enable them get the identities of the attackers and motive of the attacks.