By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

The chairman , Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain and his counterpart in Toto local government area(LGA) Mohammed Umar, have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

They were murdered at Garaku market, in Kokona LGA of the state on Friday night.

Confirming the incident, Nasarawa State Police public relations officer, ASP Ramham Nansel, said: “On April 2, at about 7pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital.”

He said the corpses were deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary Garaku, for post Mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Narrating what happened, a friend of the late Miyetti Allah chairman, Wasiu Hassan, said they were together in his shop when they “sent me to buy them drinking water”.

“As I stepped out of my shop, I started hearing sporadic gunshots, so I have to run for my dear life and before we know what was happening, the gunmen killed my friend and the other person”

On his part, son of the deceased, Kamaludeen Mohammed, 15, said he saw his father last by 5pm on Friday, when he came back from a journey and dropped them Mangoes at home.

“I was taking my friend on bike to town when we started hearing gunshots, so I quickly dropped him and rushed back home, then my mother asked what was happening and I told her they were robbers.

When she made calls to my father he didn’t pick, then shortly a family friend called to tell us that my father was killed” he said.