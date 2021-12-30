A mobile policeman has been killed by a gang of unknown gunmen in Eziama-Uli, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

A source in the community hinted that the victim was one of two mobile police operatives providing security to a team of health officials carrying out vaccination exercise at Eziama-Uli Health Centre.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the unknown gunmen had stormed the health centre and opened fire at the two police operatives, shot and killed one of them.

The second mobile policeman was said to have escaped to safety.

It was also gathered that the unknown gunmen who invaded the community banned the people from holding any social event, warning “You people should not be celebrating while our leader, Nnamdi KANU is languishing in DSS detention.”

Eziama-Uli is one of the border towns of Anambra State close to Orlu area of Imo State.

A source in the area told LEADERSHIP that the people of the community have been living in fear because of the invasion of the area by unknown gunmen.

When contacted, public relations officer of the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not received details of the incident.

