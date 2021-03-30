ADVERTISEMENT

By Bernard Tolani Dada |

Gunmen suspected to be cultists yesterday continued their attacks on police formations and personnel and killed a police inspector identified as Aniekan, in the state.

The inspector was said to have been traced to his house at Ikot Afangha community in Essien Udim local government area of the state by the hoodlums who later set him ablaze inside his apartment.

The latest attack which is the third in the series of coordinated attacks by the hoodlums preceded two similar ones where a police inspector was set ablaze inside a van at a checkpoint at Ikpe Annang junction in Essien Udium.

The Police public relations officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, is saddened by the attacks against the police personnel in the state.