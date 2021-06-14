Gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday attacked a police station in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State and shot dead a mobile police officer.

It was gathered that the officer was killed in the early hours of yesterday during a gun battle with the hoodlums, which lasted for several minutes.

A source who pleaded not to be mentioned told our correspondent that one of the gang members identified as Imo John Udo, was arrested while several other escaped with bullets wounds.

The source added that the armed men stormed the area with motorcycles and immediately opened fire directly at the police officers who returned fire but one of them fell by the bandits’ bullets.

According to the source many of the hoodlums abandoned their motorcycle and charms and fled the scene.

“This morning we got information that police station was being attacked in Ini, so we went. The men came here on motorcycles and started shooting at the police and they (Police) also started shooting but one of the police was gunned down. The bandit escaped into the bush leaving their motorcycles and charms,” the source said.

The police public relations officer Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the report said the commissioner of police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace “to comb the bushes for possible arrest of fleeing members of the gang.”

He said, “We got report of the incident in Ini LGA this morning. We arrested one of the criminals while others escaped with bullets wounds. We recovered three motorcycles and charms. But unfortunately, one of our men who participated in the operation was hit. He was taken to the hospital at Ikot Ekpene, but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.

“As we speak, the commissioner of police Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace, who are now in the bush for possible arrest of those who escaped with bullets wounds.”