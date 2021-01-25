By JOHN MKOM |

Gunmen at the early hours of yesterday abducted and killed the local government council chairman of Ardo-Kola in Taraba State, Hon. Salihu Dovo and his brother.

According to an eyewitness and a member of the vigilante group who has been stationed at the house of the chairman located few meters to Police Mobile Barracks 40 Sabon-Gari, Jalingo, said the gunmen were over ten in numbers.

The eyewitness who refused to give his name for security reasons told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen stormed the house of Dovo at about 2:30 am on Sunday. He said some of them were outside the gate while some forced their way into the house and forcefully abducted the chairman at gun point.

“They came here in numbers, myself and a colleague were standing at the gate, sighting at us, one of them opened fire on me, thank God the gun did not answer, my colleague ran away and left me alone, I also ran into the house and hide, they forcefully gained entrance into the house.

LEADERSHIP therefore gathered that the kidnappers after few hours called an official of the local government to announce the killing of his boss, telling him to go and pick the body between Nahuta and Garin Abata villages of Ardo-Kola local government.

Meanwhile, the police have confirm that one person has been arrested so far in connection to the death of the chairman.

Confirming the report, the police public relations officer (PPRO) Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misar also confirmed that the Ardo-Kola local government council chairman, Hon. Dovo was abducted and killed yesterday by some gunmen.