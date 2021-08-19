Gunmen have again attacked a bullion van at Emure-Ile junction, Owo local government area of Ondo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the bullion van belongs to a commercial bank in the town.

The armed robbers reportedly attacked while the bullion van was in motion and carted away the money contained in the van.

Meanwhile, the police in Ondo State have confirmed the incident and the shooting of a policeman during the operation.

The spokesperson of the state Police command, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the attack, said the policeman was recuperating in the hospital.

This is the second time robbers have attacked a bullion van in Ondo State in the last month.