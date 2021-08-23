A member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Musa Bagos has said the interception and arrest of Likita Abubakar, a suspected gunrunner in Akwanga, Nasarawa State by the Joint Task Force of Police and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) while moving ammunition to Jos, Plateau State, is a clear evidence that war has been declared by armed herdsmen against the people of the state.

Bagos, in a statement he issued in Jos, called on the state government and the security agencies to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties and ensure the arrest of the remaining six gangs and friends of Likita Abubakar who was arrested in Akwanga en route Jos.

He said, “I also want to call on all Plateau State people, especially the youths to be united and ensure they are not taken unaware, they should protect their communities by preventing any further attacks.” According to him, section 33 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that persons living in Nigeria, shall have a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally, of his life unless in execution of the sentence of a court of competent jurisdiction of which he has been found guilty.