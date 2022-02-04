Gupshup, the global leader in messaging solutions has acquired Knowlarity, the market-leading voice solutions to consolidate its leadership in conversational engagement among Nigeria telecom operators.

Gupshup has rich communication service (RCS) such as chatbots through messaging platforms like WhatsApp and websites to over 100 Nigerian enterprise customers as well as rich business messaging (RBM) to mobile customers like Google Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and 9mobile through Dotgo, its subsidiary.

The new acquisition, Knowlarity is a global leader in cloud communications, offering cloud telephony, contact center automation, AI-powered voice assistants and speech analytics solutions to over 6,000 customers across 65 countries.

The co-founder and CEO, Gupshup, Beerud Sheth who disclosed this yesterday in virtual press briefing with the Nigerian technology journalists, stated that the acquisition complements Gupshup’s industry-leading conversational messaging suite and establishes Gupshup as the leader in voice & video communications as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As business-to-consumer engagement becomes conversational, Gupshup is busy enabling more ways for businesses to deliver rich experiences. With the addition of Knowlarity’s products, businesses will now be able to build seamless conversational experiences across both messaging and voice channels,” said Beerud Sheth,

Knowlarity operates in the voice-based conversational engagement market, which is poised to transform contact-centres, IVR systems, and smart voice systems, accounting for a total addressable market (TAM) of nearly $18 billion in 2024.

Sheth who said Gupshup has over 39,000 business customers across many industries with over seven billion messages passing on its platform monthly, said it is here to help Nigerian businesses engage with its customers, adding that chatbots are the new digital storefronts.

On his part, the CEO of Knowlarity, Yatish Mehrotra, said the acquisition, “This will lead to richer experiences for our existing and future customers along with product enrichment and significant geographic expansion opportunities. Our customer-centric, innovation-focused cultures are perfectly aligned and we see significant synergies and new products emerging from the combination of two great teams.”

ADVERTISEMENT