During the year 2020, many businesses migrated their brick-and-mortar operations to digital and online platforms in a bid to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and wellness of their workers.

This has paved the way for digital nomadism to become a rather popular way of life rather than a novel idea that is often misunderstood and trivialised.

Simultaneously, it served to accelerate the rise of the digital realm as the main battleground of business and entrepreneurship.

For Academy2Earn founder, Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz), this means everyone should start learning how to make serious money online, if they haven’t already.

“The public has seen that this world is becoming an online world.

“Online sales are increasing as a direct result of COVID-19, which has badly battered physical stores but has left a positive impact on online stores and their revenues,” Gurvin said.

Personally, Dyal started his own online entrepreneurship journey three years ago, when he was just a 19-year-old college student majoring in Biomedical Science. First, he grew his social media following, so he can make commissions promoting other people’s products and services.

He also implemented various marketing strategies to branch out toward e-commerce.

Combining these strategies and applying his personal strengths to each one proved highly beneficial for Gurvin. By the time he was 21, Gurvin Singh Dyal had generated over half a million dollars in online sales, all within 15 months.

He now shares which business strategies worked best for him and his financial goals. Of all the online money-making ventures he tried, Gurvin swears by affiliate marketing, Amazon FBA, and drop-shipping.

Affiliate marketing, one of the very first strategies Gurvin tried, is basically receiving a commission for selling someone else’s products and services online. It is akin to being a salesperson, except online affiliate marketers are not tethered to a single company or brand. Instead, they are free to choose to market for as many companies as they possibly can.

“Affiliate marketing taught me that working for someone on a commission basis is a much smarter way to earn in comparison to earning hourly, because there is no limit to what you can earn,” said Gurvin.

On the other hand, Amazon FBA and drop-shipping can be described as two sides of the same coin. With Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), someone sends their products to Amazon for sorting and storage, and the company takes care of the entire transaction for them once their product gets a buyer.

From receiving orders to shipping the products and even getting feedback on the sale, Amazon will do it all for a fee, and will deposit the rest as the sellers revenue, straight to their bank account.

To compare, drop-shippers don’t sell or stock their own products. They simply sell other people’s goods and take a cut of the revenue.

Albeit proving all three business models to be effective for him personally, Gurvin says none of these should be viewed as get-rich-quick schemes.

“Making money online does not happen overnight. But if taken seriously, it can be life-changing and financially freeing,” added Gurvin.

To this end, Gurvin established Academy2Earn, an online platform that teaches students the ropes of affiliate marketing, Amazon FBA, and drop-shipping. Gurvin Singh Dyal offers both free and paid courses to those who are serious about making a fortune online.