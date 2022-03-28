Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has said that the layout along Gwamna road will be put to ‘’mixed use for the benefit of Kaduna residents.‘’

The Director General of KASUPDA, Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko disclosed that ‘’the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) has revoked the title granted to Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and has granted fresh titles for the institutional land, hotel and a Development Lease Agreement, with specific timelines for development.’’

He further said that NIPOST has already indicated interest to build a hotel, using a Public-Private Partnership, and some residential quarters on a parcel of land allocated to it.

Malam Isma’il said that a road network will be constructed in the layout and the area will be put to better use, adding that ‘’instead of allowing the land to be laying fallow, residences, shopping malls and recreational facilities will be built on that layout.’’

The Director General said that KASUPDA wants development in Kaduna state to be done in a ‘’planned and coordinated manner in line with globally accepted planning standards.’’

He reiterated that all the planning measures and development controls that KASUPDA is insisting on, will help to sanitise Kaduna state and rid it of criminals’ hideouts.

