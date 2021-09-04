The Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation has donated two vehicles worth N70 million to Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Kano State.

The vehicles, a 66-seater luxurious bus worth N50million and an ambulance worth N20million were presented to the university by Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, who is the President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) on Tuesday at the Wudil campus of the university.

According to Gwarzo, who is also the President of Private Universities of Africa, the gesture was meant to uplift the standard of education in Nigeria and beyond.

He promised to register KUST in the global association of universities to enable it compete with other universities across the world.

He described the Vice Chancellor of KUST, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, as the winner of Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation Best Higher Education Administrator of the year 2021.

While announcing the award, Prof. Gwarzo said it was based on the winner’s commitment and vision to the development of KUST, adding that the award also attracts the sum of N5million.

Gwarzo used the occasion to urge Nigerian universities to internationalise, with a view to becoming more recognized and their certificates be accepted globally.

“Our Maradi certificate is recognized globally and approved by Nigerien government and American Education Council. Wudil is among the best universities in Africa, but it needs to publicize, widen its scope and go across the border,” Prof. Gwarzo emphasised.

He advised KUST Wudil to establish a French Department in view of its importance.

In his remarks, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa said the interventions of MAAUN President in the education sector both within and outside Africa cannot be quantified.

He thanked Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation for the gesture and assured of judicious utilisation of the vehicles.