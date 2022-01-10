The President of Maryam Abacha American University Conglomerate, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has described the death of his staff, Robert Fanen Terwase as a great loss not only to his immediate family but to the entire institution.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased on Sunday, Prof. Gwarzo described late Terwase as a committed and hard working staff.

“On behalf of myself, family and all staff working under me, I wish to extend our condolence to family and friends of late Robert Fanen Terwase.

“I pray to Almighty God to give his family and all of us the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Prof Gwarzo said.

Late Robert Fanen Terwase died on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 46, and left behind one wife and four children.

