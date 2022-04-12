Following the recent redeployment of some Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service by President Muhammad Buhari, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo has assumed office as the new Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Dr. Gwarzo took over from Bashir Nura Alkali, who was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

In his handing-over address, the outgoing permanent secretary, Alkali stated that the Ministry was established in 2019 by President Buhari to coordinate all humanitarian activities in the country.

Alkali informed Gwarzo about the mandate, operations and achievements of the Ministry. He wished him well in his new assignment and urged management and staff to accord the new Permanent Secretary the necessary support and cooperation.

The highpoint of the handing-over ceremony, according to a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday by the deputy director of Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, was the presentation of the handing-over notes by Alkali to the incoming permanent secretary to guide him on the activities of the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his maiden address, Gwarzo said he was in the Ministry to help the minister achieve the mandates of the Ministry.

Speaking further, Gwarzo said that investing in the welfare of staff was one of his priorities and expressed optimism that staff will reciprocate the good gesture by being more committed and dedicated to their duties.

Earlier, the director, department of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, welcomed the new Perm Sec and promised him the full support and cooperation of all staff to succeed in his new assignment.

The director, Special Needs, Nkechi Onwukwe, also in her vote of thanks stated that the management and staff of the Ministry had a robust working relationship with the outgoing Permanent Secretary and wished him well in his new Ministry.

Gwarzo was redeployed from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. He has worked in all layers of service and served as a focal officer of humanitarian services providing vaccines across different countries. He is a medical doctor, researcher, public health physician, and Epidemiologist.

The ceremony was attended by directors from the Federal Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as Petroleum Resources.