By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

In a bid to tackle unemployment in the country, the Grow with Data Youth Foundation (GWDYF), has commenced the training of 50 unemployed youths in Adamawa state.

The training known as Techno-Prenurship, trainees were introduced to theories and practical applications in financial literacy, Graphics Design, photography, blogging and Web design as tool to better their businesses.

Nnenna Mosugu, Executive Director of the foundation, outlined that the programme was designed to empower the youth with ‘Technology skills for job’ that would help them compete favourably in the labour market after their national youth service.

“Youths should start thinking on what they would do after completing their studies and follow it with passion.

“There is always room for people to shine in entreprenurship skills moreso if they are good in ICT.

The foundation partnering with MENTOS International had in June last year, trained 30 female on future informed financial decision to reduce poverty gap in Northern region.

GWD also set up eight (8), financial literacy clubs in secondary schools to enhance students capacity on financial matters.

Juliet Badau, a trainee in Wed design, promised to use the knowledge to set up her own business centre.

The trainees were drawn from Yola-North, Yola-South and Girei local councils of the state.