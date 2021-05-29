This week’s edition of the Cable News Network (CNN) African Voices Changemakers will be celebrating two African sportsmen who have distinguished themselves in gymnastics and athletics.

The guests on the 30-minute magazine program are Uche Eke, a Nigerian Olympic medal hopeful and Joshua Cheptegei, a Ugandan serial world record holder in athletics.

23-year-old Eke won Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal on pommel horse and a bronze medal on parallel bars at the 2019 All-African Games in Rabat. On Friday, he qualified to represent Nigeria at this year’s Olympic games in Japan.

The graduate of Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan, United States of America, is passionate about youth participation in Gymnastics, which he believes would help to build their character, attitudes and habits that can have positive influence on their future life.

Cheptegei on the other hand is a world recorder in athletics. Starting from 2017 when he won silver medal in the 10,000 meters event at the World Championship in London, Cheptegei has gone ahead to break more records, thus increasing his collection of medals.

In 2019, he won 15 km road race, becoming the cross country world champion, in addition to winning 10 km road race in Valencia, Spain, setting a new record the same year. In 2020, he also set a world record as the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters world records concurrently.

He runs Cheptegei Development Foundation which trains Ugandan under 16 kids in the field of athletics.

The half-hour programme airs on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. with repeats on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.; on Monday at 4 a.m. and in two 15-minute parts on Tuesday at 6.45 p.m. and on Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.