Uche Eke, first Nigerian in history to compete in Artistic Gymnastics at an Olympic Games has crashed out from the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Eke who gold medal at the 2019 All African Games in Morocco, on Saturday at the world showpiece competed in the men’s All-Around, and was ranked 36th place overall after the two subdivisions were concluded amassing a points tally of 74.765.

His best performance came in the third Rotation while competing in the Vault where he scored 13.433 points, and then put up respectable showings on the Floor (12.833 points) and the Pommel Horse (12.866 points).

“Being the first male Artistic Gymnast repping Nigeria is crazy. I feel so happy because my dream just turned into reality. I have been dreaming of this moment ever since I was a kid,” Eke said just before the commencement of the Games.

