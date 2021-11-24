Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) has concluded plans to organise a two-days refresher Level 1 courses for coaches and judges from 24th to 25th November, 2021 at the gymnastics hall of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

The President of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Prince Kelvin Erhunwmunse told newsmen that the refresher Level 1 course is to help guide the coaches and judges on the basics and rudiments of gymnastics.

He said plans are underway to organise seminars for athletes ahead of the 2022 National Sports Festival, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 African Games on some of the amended rules of the game.

Erhunwmunse said, “Immediately the board members were sworn in on 8th October, 2021; we had a board member meeting on the way to move the federation forward. One of the areas we spoke about was organisation of courses for the coaches and judges because they are the ones that will sensitise the athletes.

“We have gymnastics coaches and judges scattered across the country without certificates; the Federation is creating an avenue for the coaches to be certified and others who have the certificate to refresh their basic knowledge.

“The Federation is planning to educate the national athletes who have represented Nigeria at various international championships. The World Governing body of Gymnastics always reviews some of the rules and it is the mandate of the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria to make these known through seminars (practical and theory) for the athletes.”

Erhunwmunse added that the federation is working out modalities to organise the National Championship for junior and senior athletes in the first quarter of 2022.