Dr Olanrewaju Jimoh, a consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist has offered free consultation and surgical process for women in Kwara as part of his social responsibility.

Jimoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that he initiated the exercise as a way of giving back to the society that developed him.

Gynecologists are doctors who specialise in women’s health, with a focus on the female reproductive system.

The gynecologist who practises at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, added that the economic situation in the country which made some people unable to afford healthcare services, prompted the decision.

He said that over 70 patients had already been seen with 15 people booked for surgery since the exercise began in Jan. 11.

“We are just starting the second phase of the exercise and in the first phase, we operated on five patients who have been discharged and now coming back for follow up.

“The second phase which started on Tuesday also targets operating another set of five patients with different varying conditions.

“At the end of the exercise, I am targeting operating as much as 20 patients before my leave period elapse on Feb. 10,” Jimoh said.

He said the surgeries performed included ovariectomy (removal of diseased ovary), Myomectomy plus dye tests, (removal of fibroid) Hysterectomy (removal of womb) and ovarian cyst.

Jimoh said the patients were drawn from across Nigeria as he created the awareness on social media and some blogs for many people to be carried along in the exercise.

“The announcement through social media made us have patients from within and outside Ilorin.

“I got calls from as far as Port Harcourt, Oyo State and some other towns in Kwara apart from Ilorin,” he said.

The gynecologist, however, noted that financial constraints, getting volunteers ready to work without pay, limited space to accommodate the patients were among the challenges encountered.

He commended the management and staff of Maxi Health Hospital, Adewole, especially Dr David Akere, Matron Balikis Olateju, Dr Aishat Oyewole and Dr Taofeek Oyeyiola for volunteering to work without pay.

Some of the patients who spoke to NAN on the condition of anonymity said the gesture was life-saving.

One of them, a widow who sells disposable takeaways at Oja Oba, said she had been booked to be operated upon after several days of continuous bleeding which could cost her womb.

Another patient who came from Omu Aran, said she felt relieved that help had finally come her way.(NAN)