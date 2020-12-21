By Dickson Agbo

African NGO a media platforms designed to inform, educate and promote the good work of Africa NGO’s whose major objectives are to touch lives positively has conferred an excellency award to Mr. Ozegbe Chuks Emmanuel, the President of Global Youths Skills Acquisitions and Poverty Eradication Organization.

Global Youths Skills Acquisitions and Poverty Eradication Organization emerged as the winner of ‘Entrepreneur Organization of the Year’ after a rigorous process of nomination, voting, and vetting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African NGO Impact Awards is a platform that identifies the impact and contribution of African organizations to their communities or youths development across Africa.

GYSAPEO has over the years proven credible and reliable through its numerous community service projects and programs that have transformed individuals and communities at large.

The award was presented to the organization by Samaila Vangawa the African Coordinator and the secretary Suzan James and a host of others on 19th December 2020.

According to the African Coordinator, while conferring the award to the president of GYSAPEO, he stated that the award is bestowed on the organization to recognize its contribution and impact in touching lives in the African communities and the wider society.

Mr. Ozegbe Chuks Emmanuel has consciously built an image of a humanitarian, result-oriented, a mentor, an authority in the social work sector, a seasoned community development agent.

According to the president, Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organization (GYSAPEO) is the National Apex Organization of women and youths in Nigeria.

The idea is to promote sustainable economic growth and development, at the grassroots, support low-income earners in rural communities, to alleviate poverty, and create mass employment for the economic stability of women and youths, physically challenged, and orphans nationwide.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries from different parts of Nigeria.

According to the GYSAPEO National president in his speech, “It is quite heartwarming that today, the delegates of African NGO came to honor GYSAPEO by presenting an Entrepreneur Organization of the Year Award’ to us, after an extensive independent survey, nomination, voting, and vetting.

“I sincerely appreciate the organization for deeming us fit for this award and we pledge to put more effort into making the lives of Vulnerable Nigerians better.

“With Joy in my heart, I dedicated it to God Almighty, all my state coordinators, local government coordinators, staff, and the entire people we serve. Together we can achieve more” He said.