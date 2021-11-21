Clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland may have to fork out up to £300m over the course of his contract.

The Norway starlet is widely expected to depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, with a reported £85m release clause likely to be triggered.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all being tipped to do battle for the signature of Haaland, who is currently sidelined with a hip flexor problem.

According to AS, taking into account all the costs associated with a five-year deal for Haaland, the 21-year-old could end up costing his next club over £300m.

The report claims that as well as his £85m release clause, Haaland’s yearly salary request of £42m and performance-related bonuses will see the costs rack up for potential suitors.

Haaland struck 13 goals from 10 games in all tournaments this season before suffering his injury, and the former Red Bull Salzburg youngster sees his Dortmund deal expire in 2024.