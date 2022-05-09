Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has reportedly passed a medical at Manchester City as the Premier League champions prepare to announce they have completed the signing of the 21-year-old.

Haaland has long been linked with a transfer to one of the European elites, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola’s side have beaten off stiff competition to win the race.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, on Monday Haaland completed his medical assessments by City before returning to Dortmund.

The deal is expected to be confirmed later this week, with City activating the release clause in Haaland’s contract. This was initially expected to be around £64m, but according to Romano the actual cost is a fair bit cheaper, at roughly £51m.

The move will certainly terrify Premier League defences up and down the land, with the Norwegian international garnering a reputation as one of the most fearsome forwards in world football.

Haaland has scored a sensational 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg back in the January transfer window of 2020. And he now looks set to follow in his father’s footsteps, with Alf-Inge also previously representing City.