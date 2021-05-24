I was so happy to see Altine again after such a long time! She had just finished her Masters in Dubai and returned home. We had been friends ever since we were children and could talk. I had gone to visit her at their family house in Garki. It was then she told me our friend Rakiya had relocated to Abuja from Kano.

Well, Rakiya was more of Altine’s friend than mine. “We have to go see her! She would be so surprised. I heard she’s now working at CBN, Kabiru told me!” She gushed. Altine has not changed one bit. Always excited over the littlest things. I suppose that was a good way to live.

“And how is Kabiru?” I asked. She stared at me, “Haba Maimuna! You and Kabiru are in this same Abuja and you’re asking me that I just came from Dubai how is Kabiru?” I smiled and said nothing as we got into my car. I will leave Kabiru’s story for another day. We got on the road and headed out to Asokoro.

We had just passed the traffic lights when suddenly a man in an orange and black uniform with the agility of Tarzan, jumped in front of our car tapping the bonnet, pointing to the shoulder of the road and demanding we park. I knew what this was but what surprised me was why?

Because the lights had changed to amber before I drove on and not red. “Kai Maimuna, whats this again, I’m really back to this country!” Altine agonised throwing up her hands in mild irritation.