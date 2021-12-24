Hacey Health Initiative has presented multi-million naira worth of medical kit and tools to the Oyo State government through the Primary Healthcare Board to help pregnant women in the fight against malaria.

The gesture, which was presented under the project name “Impact Health Project”, was aimed at reducing maternal mortality by improving the quality of real health service provision, improving health data collection and management system towards providing accurate evidence to inform policy formation and improving quality of service.

Specifically, the item was to help reduce maternal mortality and morbidity by improving reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health (RMNCH) service provision in tertiary, secondary and primary health institutions and local communities by employing the use of digital and mobile health (mHealth) technology in the state.

Speaking after a brief ceremony which was held at the Ibadan Business School, the Project Lead, Hacey Health Initiative, Kemi Omole said the organisation had “always been particular about increasing the life, livelihood of children and mothers, girls and women and this is no exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, anything at all that helps to improve maternal health outcomes is what we always venture into and this is like an opportunity for us to do that as we have always done.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Bode Oladipo said the state was open to development partners in its bid to scale up the health of the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT