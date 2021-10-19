A non-governmental organisation, HACEY Health Initiative has applauded Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for assenting into law, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill on Monday.

The NGO commended the governor for the historic move in a statement made available to journalists, adding that this was great news for women and girls as it will promote women’s health while reducing incidences of gender based violence in the state.

HACEY recall that its team had earlier in the year paid an advocacy visit to the Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, saying, “We recall that our StopCut project team paid a joint advocacy visit with the members of the End FGM alliance to the Speaker of the House of Assembly Osun State, Honorable Timothy Owoeye on 5th August, 2021 to introduce the StopCut project and advocate for the adaptation of the VAPP Act and the amendment of the Osun State FGM law 2004.”

It said the meeting had in attendance, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; the Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiaitve, Rhoda Robinson; the State FGM coordinator, Toyin Adelowokan; the StopCut project lead, Oluwatomi Olunuga; HACEY Osun state coordinator, Ayobami Alabi; and the HACEY’s communication officer, Titilayo Fakeye.

Speaking on Female Genital Mutilation, the executive director HACEY Health Initiative defined the practice as the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for no medical reasons, explaining that over 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have experienced the harmful practice which has contributed to maternal health complications including obstetric fistula, painful sexual experience, among others.

Robinson also noted that Osun State has made progress in reducing the prevalence of the FGM even as she encouraged the state government to intensify its efforts especially in endemic local government areas.

Research conducted by HACEY revealed that over 35% of women in Osun have a girl-child who has been circumcised, with the highest proportion reported in Ife North LGA (54.2%) closely followed by Iwo LGA (47.7%).

HACEY had previously called on Governor Oyetola during its visit, to enforce laws and policies that protect women and girls from FGM, such as the VAPP Act, adding that it was an important strategy for reducing the practice among community members.

The NGO said it was particularly happy that the governor had heeded its call and signed the Bill to law that will protect women and girls as well as create a healthy environment for productivity.

Confirming the development, the First Lady of Osun State, Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola, said, “Today His Excellency, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, signed the Osun Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law at the Governor’s Office, Abere.”

It added that the law will serve as a key tool for the crusade and fight for the elimination of all forms of violence against girls and women.