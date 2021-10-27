A non-governmental organisation, HACEY Health Initiative with Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, has launched the Clean Water Initiative Project to implement the advocacy of WASH Initiative project at state and community levels in Ondo, Imo and Delta States.

The WASH Initiative will increase access to hand washing stations, and address issues of proper sanitation and best hygiene practices among the host communities while providing healthy and safe environment for improved access to portable water in rural and underserved communities.

The stakeholders explained that the initiative was in fulfillment to drive the implementation of WASH Initiative project at both community and state levels.

To this end, the development partners provided the communities with electricity-powered boreholes and training on water, sanitation and hygiene best practices to over 200,000 people in 75 communities across Nigeria with 75 boreholes.

Speaking on the development, executive director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson, stated that the project in 2021 aimed to increase the availability of basic WASH information and services in five primary healthcare centers and five public schools across Ondo, Imo and Delta States through the installation of electricity powered boreholes, handwashing stations and capacity building sessions on safe water and proper sanitation and hygiene practices (WASH).

Robinson noted that, “The Clean water project is set to increase availability and access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene information and services which is aimed at improving the lack of sanitation facilities in the country as World Health Organization(WHO) record reveals that an estimated 100 million Nigerians lack basic sanitation facilities and 63 million do not have access to an improved source of drinking water.”

Speaking at a meeting organised by HACEY, the stakeholders discussed the project objectives, roles and participation of members in the implementation and sustainability of the WASH implementation across project states.

Project Lead, Clean Water Initiative at HACEY Health Initiative, Chioma Osakwe, explained that the project aimed to reduce WASH-related diseases in 10 local communities in Delta, Ondo and Imo States by increasing access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene information and service.

Osakwe added that the initiative intends to build the capacities of the health and education workforce in project communities as well as enhance the knowledge of community members on proper water, sanitation and hygiene practices to promote sustained efforts towards achieving project goals and objectives.

While presenting the welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Imo State, represented by Mrs. Morah Chux-Okoro, the permanent secretary in the Ministry, stated that poor access to portable water in most communities has had a deleterious effect on health and productivity of its population; especially for women and girls.

Chux-Okoro also commended the efforts of HACEY and ACT Foundation in improving the WASH situation in Imo State.

On his parts, Director of Public Health for Imo State, Dr. Okeji Austine, added that there have been increased incidence of infectious diseases resulting from the poor WASH situation in the state and there couldn’t have been a better time to implement the WASH project.

Austine emphasised the need for strengthened collaborative efforts amongst stakeholders towards ensuring project sustainability, adding that the Clean Water Initiative Project should be a tool for advocacy both on the community level and state level.

The stakeholders meeting facilitated discussions amongst stakeholders such as representatives from the Ministry of Health and Education, community development association as well as health officers and the education workforce in project locations on adopting effective strategies to ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of the project. During the discussions, issues such as security, maintenance and project scale-up were addressed with stakeholders proffering practicable solutions to issues highlighted.

Furthermore, stakeholders were encouraged to possess a sense of ownership as it relates to the Clean Water Initiative project and other community development projects/activities.