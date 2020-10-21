By PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA,

Adekunle Balogun is a certified trichologist. He currently runs a hair and beauty academy, hair scalp disease clinic and hair and beauty saloon. In this interview with PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, he outlines the causes of hair loss and scalp disorders.

What causes hair loss and scalp disorders?

Causes of hair loss are numerous but to mention a few – there is auto-immune disorders, which can be triggered by bacteria infections, stress, vaccination, trauma to the skin, or exposure to any substance that becomes antigen to the body. Secondly, hair loss and scalp disorders can result from medications likes oral contraceptives and antimitotic. Thirdly, nutritional deficiencies, mostly mineral deficiency like zinc,calcium,iron can lead to these problems.

Also, chemical- induced or chemical burns, which is a result from prolonged periods of traction, such from braids/plaits or parking gel style or ponytail style, or hair loss can also occur through hot styling by using flat ironing tong, oven tong, blow-drying and hot comb. Chemical burns through hair relaxer and hair colours will cause hair loss. Too much of exposure to radiation can lead to temporary or permanent hair loss. Hormonal imbalances can also cause hair loss.

People believe that hair loss is associated with old age, is this true?

Hair loss is not associated with age at all, it is not true at all. Hair loss can occur at any age and there is congenital hair loss (present from birth ).

As a trichologist, what is your advice on how young people can avoid hair loss?

To avoid hair loss, we need to avoid any hair style that will inflict pain or tension on scalp and any pain on scalp we lead to destruction of the hair follicle and inflammation. This, eventually will lead to hair loss .

How can scalp disorder be treated?

There are several scalp disorders that uncertified hairdressers describe as dandruff, but they are not. only a certified trichologist and dermatologist will be able to identify dandruff from other conditions that look like it. The following are scalp diseases: pityriasis capitis (dandruff ), pruritus (scalp), pityriasis amiantacea, lichen simplex, psoriasis, acne miliaris necortica, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, etc all this above disorder are curable, except pityriasis capitis otherwise known as dandruff. For a scalp disease to be properly treated with positive results, the patient needs to see a trichologist for comprehensive diagnosis before prognosis .

Can hair loss be treated naturally?

Yes, but not in all cases.

What inspired you into studying trichology?

After noticing the traumatic effect that hair loss and scalp diseases often had on the self esteem of my clients, as a saloon owner and hair stylist, I became inspired to study how and why women suffer from these ailments. It has also motivated me to write the hair beauty handbook – a hair dressing test book and the first of its kind by a Nigerian author.

My desire is that with the assistance of the book, both beginners and the experienced in the field will be able to develop themselves and attain the highest level of professionalism.