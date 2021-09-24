Katsina State government has refunded a total sum of N768,930,455.30 to 599 intending pilgrims for 2020/ 2021 Hajj which was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu who spoke on the effort of the state government in the entire reimbursement process, described it as an explicit demonstration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration’s adherence to accountability, noting that the welfare of pilgrims and residents will continue to be prioritised in the state.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Ibrahim Musa Allah, he explained that measures were taken by the government to ensure that no intending pilgrim was shortchanged or underpaid throughout the pre-verification exercise, display of names and the amount paid at all zonal offices.

Kalla also explained that the executive director of the state pilgrims’ welfare board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, had in August given details of the refund exercise to the general public.