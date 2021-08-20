The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has extended the closing date for the collection of refund of the 2020/2021 initial Hajj deposits by the intending pilgrims.

This was disclosed today by the executive secretary of the Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, while addressing some of the intending pilgrims who were at his office seeking for the refund.

The executve secretary assured the pilgrims of the Board’s readiness to refund anybody that applied accordingly, as all the deposits made were intact and urged all that have applied, to go to their respective Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers, for collection of cheques.

He advised those that had just applied to exercise a little patience as the release of the refund cheques was in batches.

Makun announced the extension of the closing date for collection of applications for refund to 27th of August, 2021. This is to enable all those that have not applied and are interested, to do so.