The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for lifting the suspension it placed on Nigerian flights and 16 other countries into the Kingdom in the wake of the emergence of omicron variant of COVID-19.

The lifting of restrictions was announced at the weekend with the Kingdom also removing many COVID-19 restrictions, indicative of a return to normalcy and a green light for the 2022 Hajj exercise.

The direct flights ban from Nigeria and other countries was imposed on December 8, 2021, thereby stalling all Umrah preparations by Nigerian intending pilgrims.

Reacting to the announcement of the lifting of the ban on Nigeria and other countries, NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, rejoiced with multitudes of Muslims all over the world, Nigeria in particular, for the normalisation of worship in the two Holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah, describing the two-year of non-hajj to international pilgrims as years of agonizing deprivation not just to a home of worship but also a means of livelihood.

Hassan also appreciated the fact that Saudi Arabia’ s decisions on matters of Hajj and Umrah have always been in the interest of the Muslim world and the generality of humanity.

The NAHCON boss in a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s head of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, urged Nigerian intending pilgrims to be law-abiding whenever they travel out of the country for Hajj or Umrah.

“Consequently, with the heightened hope that international Hajj would be open in the 2022, NAHCON is seizing this opportunity to inform the public that guidelines for participation in the Hajj shall be communicated to Nigerian intending pilgrims after signing of the MoU between NAHCON and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Intending pilgrims are also reminded to desist from travelling with prohibited items into the Kingdom such as illicit drugs and kolanuts.

“They should recall that the penalty for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia is death. Besides, NAHCON is in full collaboration with NDLEA and other interrelated agencies in ensuring that such persons are apprehended before embarking on the trip. Alhaji Zikrullah calls on intending pilgrims to see this opening as an opportunity to seek closeness to the Almighty by way of being of good conduct home and abroad,” Hassan stated.