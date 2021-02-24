By Adeniyi Adunola, Lagos

Halal Invest, a digital marketplace that simpliﬁes access to varieties of ethical financial products and services has been awarded the winner’s prize of $10, 000 in the maiden edition of Nasru-lahi-l- fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Business Incubation LaunchpaD (BUILD) Initiative.

Speaking while signing the memorandum of understanding at the weekend, the NASFAT President, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf, said, “NASFATBUILD is a Business Incubation Launch Pad that provides digital solutions by Muslim entrepreneurs to solve some of the greatest unmet challenges of the World.”

According to him, “We are seeking entrepreneurs and start-ups with innovative solutions, entrepreneurial mindset, can-do spirit and a big idea or solution that has the potential to positively impact Muslims, Muslim communities and the world at large.

The winner, Halal Invest does not only get a whopping $10,000 investment from NASFAT, but as well as additional potential investments by other Muslim angel investors, mentorship from renown entrepreneurs, industry linkages, access to experts and support from the NASFAT Secretariat for 12 months.

He also noted that the focus of the initiative is to look for great ideas and solutions that will enable NASFAT to advance its 4 priorities of HELD: Health, Education, Livelihood and Dawah and which are also encapsulated in the following Six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger. good health and Well-being, quality education, decent work and economic growth, and peace and justice strong institutions.

In is response, chief executive offier, Halal Invest, Mr Oguntoyin abdul-Azeez, expressed his gratitude to NASFAT and to its leaders.

He said , Halala Invest is an idea that care to solve the most challenges face in the Muslim world. Halal investing encourages a disciplined investment process that promotes in-depth security research and monitoring.

Investing according to Islamic principles can offer many benefits to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Generally, the low debt requirements of Islamic screens facilitate a conservative approach that appeals to risk-averse investors.

It will be recalled that NASFAT in celebration of its 25 years anniversary launched the BUILD platform to create funding and mentoring opportunities for young Muslim entrepreneurs and start-ups with innovative solutions aligned with the HELD agenda of the Society.