World number three and 2018 champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the French Open with a left calf injury.

The Romanian, who lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, had to be helped off court at the Italian Open after tearing a muscle.

Halep is a three-time finalist at the French Open, which starts on 30 May.

The 29-year-old won Wimbledon in 2019, so will be the defending champion if she is fit for this year’s event, which begins on 28 June.

“Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete,” Halep said.

Halep beat American Sloane Stephens in Paris in 2018 to win the French Open.

She reached the fourth round last year before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

She retired from her second-round Italian Open match against Angelique Kerber with the injury and a scan revealed a tear.

“Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short,”