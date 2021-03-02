By Michael Oche |

Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday invited officials of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria for questioning on the ongoing strike embarked by them which has led to the disruption of food supplies to some parts of the country.

General Secretary of the Union, Ahmed Alaramma made the disclosure to journalists in Abuja. As at the time of filing this report, he said the leadership of the union were still at the DSS office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the cattle merchants had in protest to alleged extortion from interstate agencies including the killing of their members during the #EndSARS and the Shasha market crisis, withdrew their services from the South-South, South-West and North-Central.

They had among other demands requested for compensation from the federal government to the tune of N4. 75billion to enable them reverse their actions.

As the strike entered the fifth day, Alaramma who was to give an update on the strike embarked by the union on the 24th of February at the Labour House, arrived late for the event.

When asked why he came late, he explained that he and some of his officials first went to honour an invitation by the DSS.

He also complained that the military has been intimidating their members since they embarked on the strike.

“Despite our several complaints, and engagements with the Presidency, security agencies, and other relevant ministries regulating our operation as contained in our three weeks ultimatum issued on the 7th of November, 2020; our members have continued to suffer intimidation, frustration, humiliation, destruction of their goods and carnage.

“You may recall that during the #EndSars protest, our members were killed and their properties destroyed. We have demanded for compensation of lives and properties lost by our members. We have also written to various security agencies of Nigeria on the issue of multiple taxations that is hampering the activities of our members by mounting illegal road blocks at unavoidable and strategic location on the federal highway and demand for the payment of illegitimate tax that worth up to Four hundred and fifty thousand naira (N450,000) only before reaching our destination.

“It is sad to inform you that some of the federal highways are not accessible to our members as a result of multiple taxation, armed robbery attacks and kidnapping of our members until ransom are paid. It is also sad to inform you on the recent violence that erupted in Shasha Ibadan, Oyo State, where some of our members were killed, and their properties destroyed,” he added.