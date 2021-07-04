Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay in Formula One for two more years after signing a deal to remain at Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season.

Hamilton initially committed to a one-year deal with Mercedes this year, leaving his future in doubt beyond the end of the 2021 season. However, after continuing talks with team boss Toto Wolff this season, Mercedes announced Saturday that Hamilton would continue at the team until the end of 2023 at least.

The new contract will keep Hamilton, who is currently F1’s third-oldest driver, in the sport until he is 38.

Hamilton has been at Mercedes since the start of 2013, securing six of his seven world championships with the team, 77 of his 98 race victories and 74 of his 100 pole positions.

He is currently second in the championship standings behind Max Verstappen and is looking to secure an eighth world title this year, which would take him one clear of the record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher.

The 2022 season will see an overhaul in F1’s technical regulations, with a new shape of car aimed at slowing speeds and improving the racing spectacle.

In the past year, Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, has increasingly used his standing within the sport to push for greater diversity in F1.

In a statement on Saturday morning, he said he still had more to achieve on and off the track.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” Hamilton said.