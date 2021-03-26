By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than 37 teams from 15 States would lock horns at this year’s National U18/21 Handball Championship in Lagos.

The U18/21 championship would take centre stage from today till 1st April, 2021 at Rowe Park, Yaba, even as teams from different states, handball clubs and academies would battle for the titles.

According to the secretary-general of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed, the federation have made adequate preparation to ensure that the competition is successful.

“Adequate preparation has been made to ensure that we have a successful competition and what is left is for teams to arrive on time for immediate registration” he said.

“Teams are expected to arrive on Thursday (yesterday) as there will be a technical meeting on the same day”.

The HFN secretary general also confirmed that screening will commence at 9am on Fridaybefore hostilities would begin later in the day.

Defending champion, Kogi State and 12 other states will battle for honours in the U18 boy’s category, while seven states will lock horns in the U18 Girls category.

Champions, Lagos state faces tough opposition in their quest to defend the title in the U21 Boys category while the most interesting category, U21 Girls will see Kwara, Plateau and Lagos states, and Mindscope Academy among others battle for the trophy.