Nigeria’s Women Handball Team were thrashed 35-16 goals by their DR Congo counterparts in their opening match at the ongoing Africa Women Handball Championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The match which was played in front of few fans at the Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Complex saw Nigeria capitulate 16-35 to their Congolese counterparts in the first match of Group B.

The Coach Rafiu Salami tutored side couldn’t match up to the DR Congo ladies and paid dearly for some missed opportunities as the first half ended with 18-3 score line in favour of the Congolese.

Nigeria came back with determination to reduce the deficit and better defenders and scored some important goals but they still couldn’t outscore DR Congo.

The match ended 35-16 and DR Congo leads group B.

The Salami-led side would seek to bring back their Tokyo Olympic qualification on track when they battle host Cameroon on Thursday in a make or mar clash.