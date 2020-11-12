Safety Shooters continue to lead the pack after Matchday 12 of the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
Safety Shooters defeated Confluence Stars 29-23, yesterday to maintain their steady lead in a bid to win their first title.
In other results of the men category, Plateau Vipers are one step away from relegation after they won De Defenders 33-29 while Niger United climbed out of the relegation zone to 9th on the table as they defeated Delta Force 34-25 to win their second match of the league.
In form Rima Strikers are now in the top 4 after they put COAS Shooters to sword with a 40-31 victory.
In the women’s category, Safety Babes remain top of the league standing as they defeated Seasiders Babes 31-26 while their rival Edo Dynamos continue their relentless pursuit as they yet again came from behind to defeat Plateau Peacocks 23-22.
Benue Queens are now relegated back to the Division One despite a beautiful 32-29 victory over Kada Queens.
Matchday 12 Results
MALE
Plateau Vipers — D:Defenders 29–33.
Confluence Stars — Safety Shooters 23–29.
Delta Force — Niger United 25–34.
Rima Strikers — COAS Shooters 40–31.
FEMALE
Seasider Babes — Safety Babes 26–31.
Plateau Peacocks — Edo Dynamos 22–23.
Kada Queens — Benue Queens 29–32.