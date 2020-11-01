By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Defending Champions, Kano Pillars narrowly defeated Niger United 20-19 in their opening match of 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

Former champions, Niger United started the battle of the champions on a high note in search of a back to back victory over Pillars but they couldn’t hold on, as the Kano-based team came from the behind to finish the highly contested game with a point above their perennial foes.

Other matches in the male category decided at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday’s saw Rima Strikers edged Plateau Vipers 30-26, COAS Shooters were awarded all the points as Borno Spiders failed to show up, while Kada Stars bowed to the highly attacking Lagos Seasiders 24-34.

In the female category, Edo Dynamos stunned defending champions Safety Babes 29-27 after arriving just a few hours before their game from Edo state to begin their 2020 season on a high note.

Seasider Babes beat Defender Babes 28-26 to boost their confidence going into the next game as Kada Queens suffered 19-27 loss to Imo Grasshoppers.

Meanwhile, the president of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Samuel Ocheho, in an interview with newsmen was elated about the resumption of the league adding that Nigerians should expect a more competitive league this season.

“I’m glad the league has resumed and I look forward to an exciting league which will be better than the last edition. I look forward to seeing the players, teams putting up strong performances. I am certain this season will exciting,” he said.

The winners of the handball league are expected to represent the country at the continental games.