Nigeria’s Women Handball Team recorded their first victory in 27 years after they defeated their Kenya counterparts 26-21 yesterday at the ongoing Africa Women Handball Championship (AFCON) in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Recall that, Nigeria were thrashed 35-16 in their first Group B game against DR Congo and also suffered another defeat against host Cameroon 31-19 on Thursday.

The Coach Rafiu Salami tutored side knew a victory over Kenya will ensure they are in a better place to qualify to quarter final as one of the two best losers and they started the match with that same imagination.

Despite a determined challenge from the Kenyans, the Nigeria ladies pulled through for their first win at the championship.

The Nigeria Women Handball team will have to wait to see if they qualify for the quarter final.