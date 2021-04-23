By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), yesterday said that the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021 would no longer be in phases.

It will hold on a consolidated basis in October 2021, according to its new revised calendar.

President of HFN, Samuel Ocheho, said in a statement that the revised calendar released by the federation, the top tier premier handball league slated for May would no longer hold.

He added that the competition would hold in Abuja in October.

“Having the league during the Ramadan period is not ideal. The top tier league, which was hitherto played in phases with the first phase slated to hold in Abuja this May, will now hold in the Nation’s Capital Abuja.

“The first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021 will have held in May but stakeholders were not prepared to play through the Ramadan.

Other changes that were made include the National Women Handball Team which will begin camping for the Africa Women Handball Nations Cup in Abuja from May 2 to the first week of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, the team will depart the country for Cameroon where the Championship will hold from June 6 to June 18.

The new calendar further states that in July, the National Division One League would hold to enable teams to gain promotion for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier 2021.

Also, Sokoto would play host to the National U-12 and U-15 Handball Championships in August.

Ocheho said that the handball family would be looking towards a loaded second quarter of the year filled with activities.

He urged the stakeholders to continue supporting the programmes and activities of the HFN.